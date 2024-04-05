The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NYT opened at $43.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57. New York Times has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

