The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,151,000 after acquiring an additional 170,387 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,880,000 after buying an additional 893,808 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,146,000 after acquiring an additional 171,876 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,024,000 after acquiring an additional 484,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $156.23 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

