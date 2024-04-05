The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,052.50 ($13.21).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGE. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.18) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

SGE stock opened at GBX 1,238 ($15.54) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6,237.50, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 767.60 ($9.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,285 ($16.13). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,215.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,122.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a GBX 12.75 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is presently 9,500.00%.

In other news, insider Sangeeta Anand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,208 ($15.16) per share, for a total transaction of £12,080 ($15,164.45). 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Sage Group



The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

