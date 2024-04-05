Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,995.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $535,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,045 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 190,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.9 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $10.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $581.52. The stock had a trading volume of 651,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,211. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.10%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

