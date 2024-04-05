Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Raised to $2.75

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.61% from the company’s current price.

Tilray Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $2.68 on Friday. Tilray has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,149.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Tilray Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

