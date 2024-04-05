Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 97,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 24,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Titan Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,058.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$42.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of -0.07.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Titan Mining had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 247.73%. The firm had revenue of C$14.86 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.0145949 EPS for the current year.

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and extracts mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the New York, the United States. The company was formerly known as Triton Mining Corporation and changed its name to Titan Mining Corporation in November 2016.

