Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Citigroup

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $116.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TOL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $124.95. The company had a trading volume of 211,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,115. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $57.09 and a 1-year high of $130.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,702,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,767,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

