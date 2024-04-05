Toncoin Price Reaches $5.20 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $17.77 billion and $174.07 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.20 or 0.00007778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00014001 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00021457 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001530 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,891.09 or 0.99991220 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011582 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00127365 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,967,478 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,957,715.352165 with 3,470,534,448.9819 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.12857412 USD and is up 3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $155,207,834.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

