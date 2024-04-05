Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $18.32 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $18.32 billion and $236.11 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $5.37 or 0.00007881 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00014169 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00021068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001562 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,197.91 or 1.00164842 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011427 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00125508 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,971,790 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,957,715.352165 with 3,470,534,448.9819 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.12857412 USD and is up 3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $155,207,834.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

