Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.