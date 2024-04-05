Toro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,176 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,709% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Toro Price Performance

Toro stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $108.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.47.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Toro will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

