Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 20,667 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 560,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

