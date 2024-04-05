Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OI. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in O-I Glass by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 159,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 414.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,576 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 14.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 523,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 65,835 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 121,495 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

O-I Glass Stock Down 6.8 %

OI stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

