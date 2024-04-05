Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 287.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,326,000 after buying an additional 647,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after buying an additional 577,842 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 956.1% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 340,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 308,493 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $5,629,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TSLX opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.77%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

