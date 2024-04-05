Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 381.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 161,791 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 53,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VBR opened at $186.55 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.