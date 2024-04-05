Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $454.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $434.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.