Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $743,000 Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 375.7% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

About C3.ai

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

