Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 0.9% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.99.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

