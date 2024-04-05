Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $220,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ISRG stock opened at $378.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.29. The company has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.04 and a twelve month high of $403.76.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
