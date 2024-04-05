Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 482 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $110.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

