Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 94,424 ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $70,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $11.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $32.73.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

