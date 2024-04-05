Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,480,000 after buying an additional 442,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,148,000 after buying an additional 1,875,084 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $171,765,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in SentinelOne by 9.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,021,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,390,000 after buying an additional 584,079 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on S shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $197,874.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at $116,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $109,027.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,091. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $197,874.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at $116,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,191 shares of company stock worth $6,455,021. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.