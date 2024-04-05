Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 603 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $847,000. Derbend Asset Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 42,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %

PG opened at $155.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average is $152.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $163.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $366.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.