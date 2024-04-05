Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $5.37 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 259,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,000. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 665,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 113,419 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 97,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 44,965 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCW stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0792 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

