Tove Feld Acquires 10,000 Shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) Stock

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) insider Tove Feld purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,553.35).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Trading Down 1.2 %

TRIG stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 99 ($1.24). The company had a trading volume of 1,923,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,901. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.45 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.41. The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.50 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.20 ($1.63).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,181.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group from GBX 140 ($1.76) to GBX 135 ($1.69) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

