Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) PT Raised to $21.00 at Noble Financial

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Noble Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSQ. StockNews.com raised Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $201.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.37%.

In other Townsquare Media news, Director Gary L. Ginsberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $175,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,915.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary L. Ginsberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,915.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $37,281.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 736,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,126,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,832 shares of company stock valued at $327,135. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 362,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

