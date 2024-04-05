TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) Insider Buys A$603,120.00 in Stock

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG – Get Free Report) insider Inaki Berroeta bought 134,625 shares of TPG Telecom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.48 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of A$603,120.00 ($391,636.36).

TPG Telecom Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32.

TPG Telecom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. TPG Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

TPG Telecom Company Profile

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications services to consumer, business, enterprise, and government and wholesale customers in Australia. The company owns and operates fixed and mobile telecommunication services. It also offers mobile, voice, fibre internet, enterprise ethernet, SD-WAN, data, business answering, messaging, enterprise fixed wireless, IoT devices, cloud, mobile private network, business satellite, and call centre services.

