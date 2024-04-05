TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,137.73.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group
In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TransDigm Group
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.