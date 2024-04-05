TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,137.73.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,204.36 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $714.98 and a 1 year high of $1,246.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,166.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,016.53. The firm has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.