Traveka Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 23,800 Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYG. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LYG remained flat at $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,009,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $2.72.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $19.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

