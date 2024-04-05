Traveka Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,696 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,454,000 after buying an additional 14,104,407 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,197,000 after acquiring an additional 649,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UBS Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,168,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,313,000 after acquiring an additional 389,244 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,998,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,144,000 after purchasing an additional 95,547 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,023. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

