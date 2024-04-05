Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Raised to $55.00 at Citigroup

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.88.

TCOM opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 172,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 102.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

