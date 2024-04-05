Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 23,479 shares.The stock last traded at $7.51 and had previously closed at $7.85.

Tritium DCFC Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCFC. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in Australia and internationally. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers and distributed chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and sales of spare parts.

