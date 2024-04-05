Truist Financial Boosts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $36.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.74.

MRO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.66. 6,045,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,895,545. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $29.78.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504,754 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,584,000 after buying an additional 2,176,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

