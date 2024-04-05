Truist Financial Increases Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $52.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VNOM. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

VNOM traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 284,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,309. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.79. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $39.32.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. Viper Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the first quarter worth $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

