Truist Financial Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $62.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMA. Argus lowered shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.02.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.27. Comerica has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

