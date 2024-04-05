Truist Financial Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $277.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $256.00 to $277.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Mizuho started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $252.51 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $268.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.