Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.06.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $60.22 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

