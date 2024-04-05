Truist Financial Trims Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price to $248.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $250.00 to $248.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FANG. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.32.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

FANG stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.87. The stock had a trading volume of 735,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,350. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $204.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.70.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.