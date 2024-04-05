Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Get Trupanion alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TRUP

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of TRUP opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.71. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Trupanion by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $153,000.

About Trupanion

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.