Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.87

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 258306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

The stock has a market cap of $785.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

