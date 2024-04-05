Tsfg LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tsfg LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

