Tsfg LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tsfg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $156,481,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,802,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after acquiring an additional 260,670 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,350,000 after purchasing an additional 199,339 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $252.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

