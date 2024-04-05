Tsfg LLC Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tsfg LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $337.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.18 and its 200-day moving average is $308.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.98 and a 12 month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

