Tsfg LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Tsfg LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RWJ. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,831,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 240.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,123,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,345,000 after buying an additional 1,499,910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,147,000 after buying an additional 40,040 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,056,000 after purchasing an additional 815,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,202,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,812,000 after purchasing an additional 805,486 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RWJ opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $43.02.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

