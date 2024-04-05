Tsfg LLC Sells 12,510 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Tsfg LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 1.9% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

ITOT stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $115.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.58.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

