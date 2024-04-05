Tsfg LLC Sells 419 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Tsfg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7,426.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,532,000 after buying an additional 4,842,343 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,662,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,268,000 after purchasing an additional 170,737 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,449,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,821,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PKW stock opened at $106.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average of $96.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $108.33.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.