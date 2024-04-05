Tsfg LLC Sells 4,909 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Tsfg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $131.63 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.07.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.