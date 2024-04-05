Tsfg LLC Sells 5,494 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $229.48 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

