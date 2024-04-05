Tsfg LLC Sells 5,494 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSEARCA VOT opened at $229.48 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.53.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Unusually High Volume Points to Upside in These Stocks
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.