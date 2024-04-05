Tsfg LLC Sells 779 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tsfg LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $83.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average of $75.54.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.