Tsfg LLC Takes $372,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.08 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

